1925 - 2019 Patricia Jane "Patsy" Isaacs passed away peacefully at home on September 8, 2019 at age 94. Born in 1925 to parents, Cora Edith Simms and Frank R. Pernetti, Patsy was a lifelong resident of Los Angeles. She is survived by her three loving daughters, Cynthia Burlingham and Patricia Burlingham of Los Angeles, and Pamela Burlingham Hurd of Boston; their respective partners, Leon Kenyon, Craig Welch and Kenneth Hurd; and grandchildren, Robert Kenyon-Cardenas and his wife Gabriela; and Brittany and Cameron Hurd. Patsy led a charmed and fascinating life, with youthful marriages to actor Jimmy Lydon & Johnny Meyer. She then met and married Will Burlingham and with him enjoyed a fulfilling and longed-for family life raising their three daughters. She later married Hart Isaacs, Sr. and before his early death, enjoyed hosting elegant dinner parties and weekend sailing trips to Catalina with his daughter Senta on his beloved Serenade.In 1977, Patricia met Robert Lazarus with whom she shared a long and loving relationship until his death in 2002. Bob's daughter Anne & her husband Paul Geller, together with their children, Alyson (Steven), Bruce (Leslie) and Jordan (Brandi) and their families added great joy to Bob and Patsy's 25 years together. The two families joined together in celebration of many milestones over the decades. All her life, Patricia was never without the companionship of loving friends and her beloved dogs. Patsy will be remembered for her elegance, beauty, and a deep commitment to family and friends, most notably her daughters and Bill Palmer and Harold Burns. She always remembered those dear friends she lost too early: Hilda and Bob Frank, Raymond Lee, Jane Tavelman, Doris Rosenfeld, and Kathy Raitt. The family is forever grateful for the extraordinary kindness and commitment of her devoted caregivers, Natasha Oganesyan and Evelyn Rohm.Services will be held at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Saints' Church, Beverly Hills or the SPCA/LA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 13, 2019