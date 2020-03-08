|
June 19, 1930 - March 6, 2020 Pat passed away peacefully at the age of 89 years old. Predeceased by her husband Jack, to whom she was married for 63 years. Pat will be greatly missed by her three children and extended family, Francie Bernstein (Edward), Barry Gumbiner, Judy Cramin (Corey), her four grandchildren, Josh (Marisa), Jennifer (Daren Heaton), Jayson and Lauren, and her two great grandchildren, Jordan and Levi. Pat will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Pat was predeceased by her brother, Rabbi Donald Heskins. Pat was born in Los Angeles to Harold and Martha Heskins and was raised in San Francisco where she attended Lowell High School and graduated from Mills College. Pat was very involved with Hadassah of Southern California, ADL of Los Angeles, Temple Israel of Hollywood and Brentwood Country Club. She enjoyed playing cards and golf, attending UCLA sporting events and most importantly, spending time with her family. We are very grateful to Pat's caregivers from Stream of Sunshine Agency. At her request, services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hadassah Southern California, ADL Los Angeles or a .
