April 3, 1932 - July 2, 2019 Krommer, Sr. Patricia, C.S.J., age 87, passed away July 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. Born April 3, 1932 in Oakland, CA, she was a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet since March 19, 1952. The oldest of four children, when she was young her family moved to Fresno, CA. Following high school, she entered Community. Her early years of ministry were in elementary education. Sr. Pat found her passion working for justice which involved her in many levels of local and international government. Sr. Pat was truly dedicated to working with the people of Central America. An important part of her life was her relationship with the congregation at Mission Dolores in Los Angeles, as her love for the Jesuits was obvious and real. She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Anctil, Carol Krommer, and Judith Krommer. A Service of Remembrance will be held at the Carondelet Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 4:30pm with Funeral Liturgy at 6:30pm. Graveside service will be held Friday, August 9 at 10am at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, CA. Donations in memory of Sister Pat Krommer may be sent to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 11999 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049. Please visit Rice Mortuary's website, www.LAfuneral.com to send the family messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 17 to July 19, 2019