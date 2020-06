July 28, 1936 - June 12, 2020 Pat is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ray, her children, Roxanne, Raelynn, and Tom, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. She will be dearly missed. The graveside service will be June 18, 2020 at 11:30 at Olive Lawn Cemetery in La Mirada, CA.



