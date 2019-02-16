1918 - 2009 Remembering Patricia Moore Shawn Lawson Christ AKA Patty, Mommie, and Muzzie. We knew her best as mother and matriarch of the Bill and Patty Lawson clan of Pasadena and Claremont, CA. And there is a ton we are grateful for. We grew up in that golden window right after WWII. In the style of that time, Dad did the providing, and Mommie did the bulk of the training and nurturing. She taught us manners, good English, and all the proper ways things should be done. But she also taught humor, gaiety, music, art, independence, and tolerance. We three kids (Key, Carolyn and Ging) provided the folks with seven grandchildren. But Patty wasn't going to be Grandma or Granny. With typical flair, she named herself Muzzie, and we all loved it. When her twelve great-grandchildren began appearing, they knew her as Muzzie, just like their parents did. Bill and Patty moved to Mt. San Antonio Gardens in Claremont in 1991 and had a wonderful time there until Dad passed away in 2000. That left her betwixt and between, as she would have put it. But it wasn't too long before a relative newbie at the Gardens, Jack Christ, began to pursue. They soon became the romantic darlings of the Gardens. Jack was in love, and serious about it, too. They married in 2002. Her last chapter was yet another wonderful period for Mommie. They were busy and involved at the Gardens with many good friends. They took us kids on some terrific trips abroad, and had two large families to be involved with and entertained by. We will love, miss, and thank you forever. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019