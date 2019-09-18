|
January 15, 1926 - September 13, 2019 The Fletcher family sadly announces the passing of their beloved mother and grandmother, Patricia Mae Fletcher on September 13, 2019 at the age of 93. She is survived by her three children: Burton Littleton Fletcher II, Susan Patricia Romano, Nancy Fletcher Noori and son-in-law, Khosrow Noori and three grandchildren: Michael Christopher Noori, Jonathan Robert Noori (Allison Noori), Andrew Burton Fletcher and great-grandchild, Cameron Michael Noori. Patricia was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Burton Littleton Fletcher and their son Robert Michael Fletcher. The daughter of Mike and Marian Sweeney, Patricia was a native Angeleno. She attended Third Street School, John Burroughs, Marlborough School and USC, where she was a third generation Trojan and Phi Beta Kappa. She was an avid volunteer and spent countless hours supporting many charitable organizations, including National Charity League, USC Town and Gown, Children's Hospital and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. As part of her ongoing service, she was president of National Charity League and Town and Gown. She served on the Board of Directors for Children's Hospital. She was a docent at LACMA for many years, was treasurer of the Decorative Arts Council and developed a sculpture program for the blind that received a Los Angeles City Human Relations Commission Bicentennial Award. She learned sign language to lead art tours for the hearing impaired.She loved to read from her extensive library and entertain at her beautiful home for more than 50 years on Chalon Road. Her son, the late acclaimed Landscape Architect Robert M. Fletcher, spent many years working with his parents to create an oasis in the city. The views of the city and ocean were always a relaxing way for her family to spend time together. A celebration of Patricia's life will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, September 21st at Braemar Country Club, 4001 Reseda Blvd., Tarzana. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Patricia's name to the Vision Center at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, 4650 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90027.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019