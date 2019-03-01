|
December 14, 1969 - February 14, 2019 It is with great sadness that I share the passing of my sweet sister Patty Martinez after a courageous battle with cancer. Patty left this earth on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Patty will be greatly missed by her mother Guadalupe, her siblings Maria, Les, Marta, and Maggie; and her many nieces and nephews. Please spread love and light in her memory. Celebration of Life will be held on 3/2/2019 at 11:30 am at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 13370 Valleyheart Dr., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019