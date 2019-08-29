|
|
October 13, 1947 - August 19, 2019 Los Angeles, CA – Patricia ("Patti") Mary Hanley (71) died Monday, August 19, 2019, following complications from a surgical procedure. Born in San Francisco, CA, Patti was predeceased by her parents, Philip James Hanley and Maryetta Agnes Fisher Hanley, and her nephew Philip Hanley, of Thousand Oaks, CA. In San Francisco, Patti attended St. Gabriel's Parochial School; when the family moved to Sacramento, Patti attended numerous parochial schools and graduated from St. Francis High School. Patti attended Santa Clara University, where she enjoyed working as a volunteer at the fledgling radio channel, and concluded her last two university years at Stanford University. Patti's career encompassed a wide spectrum of interests – she worked for a time at a salmon fishery in Alaska; lived on a kibbutz in Israel; studied in and traveled to England and Russia; worked as a legal researcher/paralegal in the SF Bay Area; and spent the last years as a contract/internet research analyst in the entertainment industry. Patti was meticulous as to the details of her projects and enjoyed the sleuthing aspects of her responsibilities. Patti was an avid and wide-ranging reader, as her home library reflected. Patti was also fascinated by languages and how words and terms "morphed" in meanings and use across cultures and time. Patti is survived by her brother Michael Hanley (Pat) of Thousand Oaks, CA; sister Paula Jordan (R. Michael) of Landrum, S.C.; Teresa Jacobsen (Jim) of Calistoga, CA; Christine Arrigo of San Diego, CA; and Katy Snyder (David) of Sacramento, CA. She is also survived by nieces & nephews Mary Hanley, Matthew Hanley, Michael P. Hanley, Michael C. Arrigo, Tim Arrigo and Jennifer Snyder Carpenter (Robert). Patti was also delighted to recently become a great auntie to Evelyn Kate Carpenter. A private memorial service will be held at a later time for the immediate family.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019