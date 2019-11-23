|
|
Patricia "Pat" Mary Kinnear O'Brien passed away September 1, 2019. Born in Albany New York in 1934, Pat moved to the Los Angeles area in 1958. Pat worked for O'Melveny & Myers for 50 years until she retired in 2008. Pat had a love of life and adventure. Over the years Pat enjoyed spending time and traveling with her friends in the "Telemark Ski Club", the "Wind N Sea Sailing Club" and the "Reef Seekers Dive Company". Her life time love of horses kept her riding with "Foxfield Riding School" into her 80's. Pat requested a lunch for her friends to celebrate her life. The celebration will be held on Sunday December 15, 2019. Please contact Carrie for specific details and to RSVP at [email protected]
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1, 2019