Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Mary O'Brien


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Mary O'Brien Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Mary Kinnear O'Brien passed away September 1, 2019. Born in Albany New York in 1934, Pat moved to the Los Angeles area in 1958. Pat worked for O'Melveny & Myers for 50 years until she retired in 2008. Pat had a love of life and adventure. Over the years Pat enjoyed spending time and traveling with her friends in the "Telemark Ski Club", the "Wind N Sea Sailing Club" and the "Reef Seekers Dive Company". Her life time love of horses kept her riding with "Foxfield Riding School" into her 80's. Pat requested a lunch for her friends to celebrate her life. The celebration will be held on Sunday December 15, 2019. Please contact Carrie for specific details and to RSVP at [email protected]
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -