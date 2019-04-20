Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mckenzie Mortuary Services
3843 E Anaheim St
Long Beach, CA 90804
(562) 961-9301
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Bumpas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia May Bumpas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia May Bumpas Obituary
May 4, 1924 - April 13, 2019 Patricia May Bumpas, who was 94 years old, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Long Beach, California. Her husband, Brian Randolph Bumpas, preceded Patricia in death. They are survived by their two daughters, Patricia Lynn Taylor and Pamela Jeanne Ragan and a son, Brian Wayne Bumpas. They have 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.Patricia's visitation will be held from 4-8 PM on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at McKenzie Mortuary 3843 E Anaheim Street, Long Beach, CA. The burial will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Riverside National Cemetery 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mckenzie Mortuary Services
Download Now