May 4, 1924 - April 13, 2019 Patricia May Bumpas, who was 94 years old, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Long Beach, California. Her husband, Brian Randolph Bumpas, preceded Patricia in death. They are survived by their two daughters, Patricia Lynn Taylor and Pamela Jeanne Ragan and a son, Brian Wayne Bumpas. They have 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.Patricia's visitation will be held from 4-8 PM on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at McKenzie Mortuary 3843 E Anaheim Street, Long Beach, CA. The burial will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Riverside National Cemetery 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019