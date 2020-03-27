|
November 5, 1932 - March 13, 2020 Patricia "Pat" Norman Jacobson, 87, died peacefully at her home in Burbank, Calif., on March 13, 2020, following an illness. Pat is survived by her daughters, Ruth and Mary Jacobson of Los Angeles; her grandchildren, Isaac and Sylvie Shure of Los Angeles; her brother, Charles Norman of St. Paul, MN; three stepchildren; four nieces and nephews; and many beloved friends. Pat was born Mary Patricia Norman in Louisville on Nov. 5, 1932, and lived in Kentucky all her life until moving to California in 2011 to be closer to her daughters. She grew up at Ormsby Village (kyhi.org/ormsby-village), where her parents, C.E. and Margaret Turley Norman taught, and graduated from Anchorage (Ky.) High School Class of 1950. She was a prolific writer of novels, short stories, and plays. She also authored various biographical pieces focused on World War II veterans and their spouses, inspired by the military service of her late husband, Ahren Jacobson, who fought with the Sixth Armored Division in the Battle of the Bulge. Her semi-autobiographical novel, Fern, was self-published in August 2019, and centers on a young girl growing up in rural 1940s Kentucky. Pat was a former public policy researcher, grant writer, political speech writer, and medical school administrative assistant. In 1980 she earned a BA in Liberal Arts from The University of Louisville. After graduation she was executive assistant to Jefferson County Commissioner Sylvia Watson and she served as Administrative Director of Walden Theater from the mid- to late-1980s. She was a lifelong Democrat, a passionate University of Louisville Cardinal basketball fan, and loved listening to Queen, Beethoven, and the sound of wind chimes on her balcony. Friends and family will miss her self-deprecating humor, vibrant personality, and open-hearted nature. Pat's ashes will be interred beside her husband's at New Albany (Ind.) National Cemetery. Memorial services will be planned in California and Kentucky, although specific dates and times are currently on hold due to restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic. For information about future services, please visit https://patriciajacobsoninmemoriam.wordpress.com/ The family requests that donations in Pat's name be made to one of the following: World Wildlife Fund (worldwildlife.org), Southern Poverty Law Center (splcenter.org), or (doctorswithoutborders.org).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020