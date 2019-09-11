|
December 11, 1921 - September 7, 2019 Patricia Ann Roth Pidhayny died peacefully at St. John of God Retirement Center. Patricia entered this earth on December 11th, 1921, the second of three girls born to Hannah Toomey Roth and Raoul Armand Roth. Patricia's love of faith, truth and literature echoes that of her well-known uncle, Judge Joseph Scott, famous orator/lawyer connected to early 20th century LA history. Patricia was predeceased by her ingenious husband, Denny Pidhayny, an aerospace engineer of 60 years, and her older sister Mary Carmel Brindley. Patricia is survived by her younger sister Helen, her husband James Ferr and their two sons Jerry and Joseph. Other nieces and nephews include: John and Maureen Eaton and their children, Scott, Lisa, Michael, John Paul, Meghan and Patricia; Randy and Jan Pidhayny with their children Tamara, Kyle and Devon; Jim and Ann Farrell with children Gina, Lori and Daniel; Michael and Sharon Brindley; Joe and Leslie Brindley and daughter Kelsey and her husband Patrick; Mr. Chris Brindley and Carmel (Brindley) O'Sullivan with her husband Ray and their children Patti, James and Kathleen. Patricia worked for the FBI during World War II. After her marriage to Denny, Patricia worked as a medical assistant and as a volunteer for California Hospital. Her hobbies included reading historical biographies, making yearly Christmas ornaments and entertaining family with special dinners. Patricia's wonderful smile will be missed but remembered by all her family and friends. Funeral services for Patricia will be on September 14th at Holy Cross Cemetery on Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles. Viewing begins at 10:00AM with a rosary at 11:30AM. Mass of Christian Burial begins at noon with interment afterward.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019