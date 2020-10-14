1/
Patricia R. Adson Ph.D.
May 1, 1929 - October 1, 2020 Patricia R. Adson, Ph.D., an author, coach, psychologist, and beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 91 in Santa Barbara. Patricia Anne Richardson was born in Chester, Pennsylvania to Dorothy Stephens and Frederick Charles Miller Richardson. She graduated from Ursinus College in 1951 and married Murray Silverstein. After their divorce in 1978, Pat enrolled in a Ph.D. program in Education Psychology at the University of Minneapolis, and in 1983 she married Dr. Martin Adson.Pat received her coach certification at the Hudson Institute of Coaching in 2000. She was the author of three books: "Finding Your Own True North and Helping Others Find Direction in Life" (1999), "A Princess & Her Garden: A Fable of Awakening & Arrival" (1999, 2011), and "Depth Coaching: Discovering Archetypes for Empowerment, Growth, and Balance" (2004).In death, she joins her husband, Martin Adson; her sons, Andy and Ted Silverstein; and her stepchildren, Martin H. Adson and Lori Adson Trudell. She will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind, including her children, Dr. Judith Currier (Jesse), Jay Silverstein (Jennifer), and Jennifer Reitz (Brent); her grandchildren Andy Currier, Evyn and Miles Van Homer, and Grant, Noah, and Mason Silverstein; her stepchildren Dr. David Adson (Meg), Lucy Klettenberg, and Amy Adson, and grandchildren Bele and Nicholas Adson, Teresa Klettenberg, and Amber Ronning; and her brother, Frederick Richardson.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
October 13, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Constance Benson
