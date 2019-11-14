|
September 21, 1932 - August 9, 2019 Patricia R. Cline passed away peacefully at home on her beloved Balboa Island, surrounded by family, on August 9, 2019. Born September 21, 1932, as Patricia Margaret Riley, "Patsy" attended Fullerton High School – where, as those who knew her were constantly reminded – she would run down the hill behind campus, late for class, every morning. Pat graduated from UCLA in 1954, a life-long (and very proud) member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, then married and raised her three young children with Neil M. Cline. The family moved to Newport Beach in 1961. She spent the remainder of her life in and around Newport, Laguna, and her parents' cabin home in Avalon, Catalina. As a single mother, she raised the three boisterous children with humor, patience, and aplomb – and the all-encompassing commandment "Upstairs or outside!" Pat taught kindergarten and first grade for most of her adult life, in schools throughout the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, until finally retiring in 1994, still remembered and beloved by so many of her former students. In retirement POM ("Poor Old Mom") remained socially active and engaged. She volunteered extensively for years, both as a docent at the Orange County Performing Arts Center, and as a buyer and display expert for the gift shop at Hoag Hospital. Pat was a beautiful woman; she touched the lives of thousands. She is survived by her two sons, Denny and Terry Cline, her daughter Susie Bates, her sister Carol Kearney, as well as her six grandchildren, Neil and Kenny Cline, Dayna and Melanie Cline, and Todd and Annie Bates, as well as a multitude of nieces, nephews and their Northern California offspring. She is missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019