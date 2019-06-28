|
|
June 22, 1928 - May 18, 2019 A more loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend there has never been. Longtime resident of Sierra Madre, CA; born Patricia V. Read in Kamrar, IA. Predeceased by husband Henry, survived by sons, Henry Brooks III and Phil (Kathie), granddaughters Stacey (Jason) Griffin and Stacy Jackson, and great-granddaughters Sydney and Brooke Griffin. We are all fortunate to have had her in our lives. She will be sorely missed. Memorial service at Packard Hall, Westminster Gardens, 1420 Santo Domingo Ave., Duarte, CA, on Sunday, July 7, at 11:00 A.M.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 28 to June 30, 2019