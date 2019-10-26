Home

Patricia Ruth (Pollak) Malamud

November 3, 1929 - October 23, 2019 Pat died October 23, 2019 of natural causes from Alzheimer's. Pat was born in Los Angeles to Arthur and Julia Pollak. She graduated Los Angeles High and the University of Southern California. Pat was a proud mother, elementary school teacher, fashion designer and executive secretary. She loved everyone she encountered and they all loved her. Pat met her husband, Jerry, on the USC campus, in front of Tommy Trojan, their first year at USC. It was love at first sight. They celebrated 69 happy, wonderful, loving years together, traveling to every state and about 80 foreign countries. She is survived by her husband, Jerry; twins, Richard (Candi), Brad; daughter Karen Pyenson (Alan); grandchildren, Daniel Pyenson (Jenny), Keith Pyenson and Alison Malamud; and great-granddaughter Talia Pyenson. Services will be at the Home of Peace Memorial Park - 4334 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90023 (323) 261-6135, Sunday, October 27 at 11:00 AM. Donations can be made to The City of Hope, The Gift of Life Chapter – contact Beaty Silver (818) 280-6395, or the . Pat's eternal optimism and unconditional love will be missed by all.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 26, 2019
