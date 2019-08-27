|
|
May 27, 1930 - August 22, 2019 Patricia Joan Shinham Jones passed away August 22, 2019, in Hermosa Beach, CA, four months after being diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic lung cancer. She was born May 27, 1930, on the family farm in Washington County, MD, to Charles Robert Shinham and Harriet Josephine Mellott. Pat married James Dunn Bowser and they welcomed sons James, Jr. (Jimmy) and Fredric (Freddy). After she was divorced, Pat's former in-laws set her up on a date with Frederick (Fred) W. Jones, Jr. Pat and Fred married in 1962 and moved to Melbourne Beach, FL, where daughter Jolisa and son Duane were born. Pat graduated summa cum laude from Rollins College with a BS in Business Administration and secured her CPA license. She worked as an auditor for the DCAA for a number of years, both in Florida and California, before retiring in 2005. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; husband Fred; sons Jimmy, Freddy and Duane; and stepson Dennis. She is survived by daughter Jolisa Jones-Corey (Mike Corey); brother Charles Robert Shinham, Jr. (Kathe); granddaughter Ariana Jones (Chris Langley); great-grandchildren Ivy and Kobe Langley; and stepsons Frederick W. Jones III (Jill) and ?Rod Jones?. A celebration of life will be held ?at 1:00pm, Sunday, September 1?, at Westchester Lutheran Church in Westchester, CA. A reception will follow at her home. For details and information on charitable donations in lieu of flowers, please email [email protected]?.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1, 2019