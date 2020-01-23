|
|
Patricia Mae Smith Blake passed away peacefully on 1/10/2020 at the age of 86. She was born to Glenn Charles Smith and Lola Lake Smith on October 11, 1933 in Omaha, Nebraska. She was an only child. At the age of 5, her family moved west and settled in Westchester, CA. Pat graduated from Manual Arts High School in 1950. Among some of the jobs she held were as a secretary for the FBI and as a legal secretary for a law firm in Los Angeles, Simon & Sheridan. She went back to college later in life earning her bachelors from Cal State Fullerton. Pat was a long time resident of Fullerton for over 50 years. She was an active member of DAMAS and the Assistance League of Fullerton. She loved to read, travel, play bridge and spend time with her grandchildren. She was an accomplished pianist as well. She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Rhoads and husband Jeff and their 3 children, Sean, Justin, and Sydney as well as her son, James Blake, and his two children, Olivia and Harper. A memorial service will be held on January 31, 2020 at 12:00p.m. at St. Andrews Church in Fullerton, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the Assistance League of Fullerton.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 23, 2020