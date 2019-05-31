Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Thomas Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Thompson Thomas

Obituary Condolences Flowers January 14, 1925 - May 24, 2019 Patricia Thompson Thomas died at age 93 from age-related illnesses at her longtime home in Encino on May 24, 2019. Patricia met the love of her life Bob Thomas in 1947 at the UCLA Bruin newspaper where they were both college columnists. Her husband Bob went on to become a Hollywood writer at the Associated Press and was the author of many celebrity biographies while she went back to UCLA for a Master's in History, specializing in Ancient Greek and Roman History. She enjoyed teaching at UCLA for eight years. Patricia was deeply involved in volunteer work with the Mary Duque Guild of Children's Hospital of Los Angeles as President and then as a Life Member. A highlight of her volunteer career was giving a televised tour of Children's Hospital in the style of Jackie Kennedy's Tour of the White House. She also served many years advocating for hospital quality assurance on the UCLA Medical Center Board where she was the only female member. In later years, she was a Founding Member of Las Doñas, a UCLA support group, supervising publication of walking tours of UCLA; became an Advisory Trustee to the Board of the UCLA Foundation; and was elected Vice President of the UCLA Alumni Association Board. Patricia was the recipient of the University Service Award of UCLA in 1976. She served as an Officer for the Van Nuys-Sherman Oaks-Encino Coordinating Council, a non-profit civic organization of groups working on juvenile protection and health services; and was adviser on the Budget Committee for the United Way. Appointed to the Citizens' Advisory Commission for the XXIIIrd Olympiad in Los Angeles in 1984, Patricia was a great aficionado of the Olympic Games and was also a fan of many spectator sports such as basketball (she travelled with the UCLA Bruins in the Lew Alcindor-John Wooden days) and tennis (Roger Federer was her favorite player). She was an avid reader, took many UCLA extension courses, was an accomplished tennis player, enjoyed vacations at their second home in Dana Point and in Hawaii as well as traveling to exotic places such as Kenya, Japan, Egypt and Tahiti to take professional photographs at Hollywood film locations and international film festivals. She championed women's rights and was very proud of the accomplishments of her three daughters Nancy, Janet and Caroline who survive her. Also surviving her are grandsons Matthew Goff, Ryan McGowan, and Tristan McGowan as well as sons-in-law Kevin Goff and James McGowan. Patricia was greatly aided in her last years by caregivers, Arnel Nobleza, Rock Delgado, and her son-in-law, Kevin. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 31 to June 2, 2019