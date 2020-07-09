April 18, 1943 - July 2, 2020 Our mom, Patti, has been obsessed with chocolate these last few months. We mean Willy Wonka river-of-chocolate-into-her-mouth-everyday type of mania. So, her claim that she "doesn't like sweets" was essentially a 77 year old line of BS, but she often holds her cards pretty close to her vest. So close in fact, that she didn't even tell us that July 2, 2020, would be the day that she would leave us all. Strange for a person who was a keeper and teller of stories. Guess it's up to us, her kids, to tell her story. "Pasadena Patti" was born on April 18, 1943 as the bologna in-between her older sister, Suzanne, and her younger brother, John. Those three lucky kids were born of the late Richard and Doris Warrington. Him, a handsome and successful mechanic and her, a fiercely intelligent and sharp tongued homemaker. As the middle child, Patti was always trying to please others and outdo herself. Probably exhausting for her, but made a lot of other people's lives a lot better through the process – including ours. "Overdoing it" (in the best possible sense most of the time), would be her calling card. The Warrington clan is a massive enterprise and played a huge role in Patti's upbringing and life. A big, loud, salt-of-the-earth extended family so large and tight that they rent out a resort for a week to accommodate the hundreds of people that show up for their family reunions. Mom wouldn't miss one for the world. (For all the single people out there, highly recommend marrying into that fun, chaotic and absolutely-smother-you-with-love family…just ask my brother's and my spouses.) Being a Warrington was at the core of her identity. Patti went to Oregon State University, got in trouble with and was loved by her Oregon based Warrington cousins, joined Sigma Kappa, and got a degree in home economics. She came back to Los Angeles and began teaching junior high. Back then, home economic classes weren't just about food. Sure, she taught kids how to cook, but also how to write a check, set a table or change a diaper – real "life" skills. She loved everything about teaching and was an insatiable learner herself. And, whether the topic was how long to roast the perfect beef tenderloin or which guy to go out on a second date with ("Men aren't really ripe until they are at least 30, Margaret"), it seemed like she knew how to do everything and she also always gave the best advice. While at her first job at Millikan Junior High, she had a massive crush on a fellow teacher who looked a little bit like Radar from M*A*S*H. Mom thought he was married because his shirts were always perfectly pressed and he had yummy homemade lunches. Turns out our Dad, Paul Daniele, wasn't married. He just lived with his widowed mom, Felicia. Once Patti found this out, the rest was history. Legend dictates that it only took her a few months and three Rusty Nails to get Dad to pop the big question. (2 oz. Scotch whisky, 1/2 oz. Drambuie, if anyone is wants that love potion recipe) Thank god she did, because they really had a wonderful marriage – best of friends and completely devoted to each other. She died just short of what would have been their 48th Anniversary. Within a few years after their marriage and with their son Andy on the way, they left their apartment in Venice Beach and moved out to Northridge in the San Fernando Valley – accomplishing two things Patti said she would famously never do…marry a teacher and live in "the Valley." Pretty soon, Patti was a stay at home mom raising two little kids and was precisely in her element to spin her magic for us all. Here came homemade Play-Doh (why was it always green?), amazing food (the woman canned her own salsa, chilies, jams), and always, always some sort of project. Her lullaby to us kids was the whirring of her sewing machine and other sounds of her constant energy and creativity coming from her den. When we kiddos were older, she joined forces with her BFF, Kriki, and opened a café and did a ton of catering. She worked her tail off and we had to suffer more than a few sloppy joe and canned rice feasts prepared by our loving Dad. After a few years and much relief to all of our palates and tummies, Patti returned to her calling and began teaching again and ultimately taught American history for the rest of her career. She devoured the subject which so stirred her patriotic soul. We were all shocked that she didn't hang on until July 4th so she could have died the same day as Jefferson and Adams. Patti's combined love of her family and her admiration for American history blossomed into a hobby of researching her ancestry. She became very active with the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and passionately researched how many patriots she could find in her lineage. She served terms as the Regent and as a board member for the Fernanda Maria Chapter of DAR and discovered a lovely group of new friends along the way. They didn't seem to mind that during board meetings, it's rumored she introduced a three minute sand hourglass to ensure that no one went over their time limit and her dog-eared Robert's Rule of Order handbook was never far away. Her ancestry hobby also led to a part time stint as a library docent where she helped other folks in tracing their heritage. There might still be a few people out there who didn't know she had a lovely singing voice that could get rather loud, especially if she was singing the Star Spangled Banner (or had a few drinks in her.) At ballgames, she was simultaneously impressive in her vocal patriotism and a wild embarrassment to her children. She also took to absentmindedly singing almost all the time when she was doing things around the house. Dad teased that she was "The Singing Housewife" and enjoyed always being able to hear when she was getting nearby. Patti came from a family where if you didn't play cards, you essentially were taking up space for no good reason. Not liking scotch whiskey was also a "non-starter." Essentially, a family hell-bent on fun, cleverness and hosting social occasions at their homes. Maybe this is why, above all, she loved to entertain. She would make and serve the fanciest meals you ever saw…all served on china with her silver and crystal to boot. But her parties were never stuffy (we kids got to drink sparkling grape juice from those crystal glasses, too) and definitely never a teetotaler affair. Seemed like she knew how to make everything and everything was always so good. However, she did tell us kids a few years ago, "Get your dinner guests a little tipsy and then once you sit down to eat, they will think whatever you serve is amazing." Used this advice on many occasions--it works! She especially loved to host parties with a theme and would spend weeks planning them out and making decorations from scratch. We are not talking pin the tail on the donkey stuff. For her, why wouldn't you give twenty 8-year-old kids their own individual ignited baked Alaskas? What could go wrong? For one Snow White birthday party, not only did she sew our costumes, we got to go "mining" like the 7 dwarfs inside a yard shed she draped with dark sheets and dotted with rubber balls covered in tin foil. I still have my "Maggie Duke" t-shirt she made me for my Dukes of Hazzard birthday party…a theme she begrudgingly rocked at my request. She hosted costumed murder mystery birthday parties, elaborately themed dinner parties and who can forget the "Bunny Olympics" for Easter – the list goes on and on. She set the bar high not with her wallet but with creativity, energy, and resourcefulness. Mom was not a perfectionist and did not strive for perfect things. She brought her ideas into reality for other people to enjoy.Never a wallflower, mom had quite a collection of hats (often homemade) and was well known for it. She started wearing them as she claimed she "wasn't good at hair" but later explained it was because people will always help an old lady who has a hat on. Not 100% sure if this is why she joined the Red Hatters, but that fun group of ladies (who she adored) only exploded the hat situation. There is now a closet (or two) at home chock-full of red hats, purple dresses, sequin red shoes and enough feather boas to put a Vegas burlesque show to shame. Pretty sure she would put together these over-the-top outfits just to make our Dad smile – which it always did. Mom was also very involved in the Northridge Woman's Club and loved the charitable work that group did. She took to knitting winter hats for our men and women in the armed services. They would get tucked into care packages put together and sent by a charity called Operation Gratitude. Her friends would be forever turning over little scrap pieces of yarn to her that she would tie together and make a sort of "Frankenstein" yarn to knit the hats. Mom always knew how to stretch limited resources into something amazing. As you can imagine some of the hats had pretty wild colors and designs-probably not approved camouflage gear-but we think the troops could feel her love literally from their heads down to their toes. Patti was the queen of remembering minutia and details about people and conversations you would have with her. This freakish ability allowed her to hold a grudge about something for years…even decades -- much like Jaws, you never knew when they were going to re-surface. She just recently insisted that we didn't like her wedding china because of a comment made back in 1989 that none of us could remember. But she mostly put this ability to good use and relied upon it to hand write you a note of encouragement or to remember to ask how your kid's pet hamster was doing or to make you dinner sans peas because she remembered you pushing them around a little too much on your dinner plate at a party a decade before. We don't know how she ever remembered all that she did, but that's what made her the keeper and teller of all our stories. Patti would have wished for us to have a blow out of a celebration of life party for her. Everyone invited. Tell the band guys the drinks are on the house. The scotch and wine and stories should be flowing and she would have wanted no tears that weren't from laughter. COVID has stolen this from us. From her. We ache to be around all her family and friends. We hate to be having to be giving her eulogy in this fashion and we keep trying to think about what she would have done if she was in our shoes. She would have thought of something. She would have made it better. Mom leaves behind her darling husband, Paul; us kids, her son Andrew and his wife Kateri and grandson, Nicholas; and me, her daughter, Margaret, and my husband Scot Bennett; her sister, Susan Evans, brother, John Warrington and sister-in-law Jeanette Latimer, who already miss her, and all her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends are too many to count. We hope to do that celebration of life as soon as we are able. In the meantime, we will be laying Patti to rest on our own time at the San Fernando Mission Cemetery. We like to think that Mom is already playing bridge with her pals and family that have gone before her and she is busy planning her next big bash…with a table with enough seats for everyone, including Jefferson and Adams. Wonder what that party theme will be?



