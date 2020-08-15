1/1
Patricia Wooldridge
August 19, 1933-August 7, 2020 "Patty" an only child from a large Irish family. She lived a full, graceful life. Patty married Donald Wooldridge July 4, 1967; they had one child. She spent her career working with children as a nurse. She enjoyed history, especially that of her own family, and spent many hours gathering pictures and stories. Patty loved socializing and spending time with her grandchildren. When not with family, she took classes at UCLA extension and volunteered at UCLA. She also enjoyed swimming with her posse, The Shallow Ones, at The Y. Patty is survived by her daughter Kelly, son-in-law James, and her beloved grandchildren, Caitlin and Jimmy.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020.
