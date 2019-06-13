Home

December 31, 1933 - May 29, 2019 Patrick was born in New York to Patrick De Santis of New York and Barbara Kokavecz of Hungary. He passed at Bayside Care Center in Morro Bay, CA. He moved to Gardena, CA, as a youth to live with his aunt and cousin. He worked in the family restaurant Joann's N.Y. Pizza. He is survived by his longtime companion June and his loving daughters Christina, Alicia and Andrea, and four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was proud of his service in the military. He graduated from UCLA with a Master's in Art. He enjoyed his time and friendships at LAUSD for 36 years as a Teacher, Counselor, Vice Principal and Principal. He dearly loved his home, garden and time spent in Cambria, CA. Be in peace.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 13 to June 16, 2019
