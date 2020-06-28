August 21, 1957 - May 28, 2020 Patrick Del Duca died in Los Angeles on May 28, 2020 with his wife Maria-Grazia by his side after a valiant fight against cancer. He was 62.He was deeply devoted to his son Zachary Del Duca and his beloved wife, Maria-Grazia Ascenzi. Patrick also leaves behind his mother Frances and siblings Maureen Del Duca and her sons, Sean and Ryan; and Kevin Del Duca and his twins, Sunlyn and Hatcher. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis F. Del Duca.A man profoundly passionate about the rule of law across borders, Patrick graduated from Harvard College in 1978 and Harvard Law School in 1983. He pursued several foreign degrees, including one from the Université de Lyon II, Faculté de Sciences Économiques, 1979; and a Ph.D. in law from the European University Institute in Florence, Italy, 1985.Following graduation from law school, Patrick clerked for Judge Alfred T. Goodwin, U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, and Justice Antonio La Pergola, Corte Costituzionale, Rome, Italy. Subsequently, Patrick developed a distinguished career in international law as a practicing lawyer. Selected for inclusion in the 2010-2020 editions of The Best Lawyers in America, he was most recently a managing partner at the law firm of Zuber Lawler & Del Duca. Specializing in cross-border multi-lingual regulatory challenges, he possessed a unique ability to deal with common and civil law issues in financial and environmental matters. Patrick also served in numerous leadership roles in the American Bar Association, particularly in the Section of International Law.Patrick simultaneously maintained his interest in academia, serving as an adjunct professor at the UCLA School of Law, teaching classes in European Union law and Latin American transactions. He was also a member of the International Commercial Law LL.M. program at UC Davis. Writing in several languages on international law, one of his personal accomplishments was co-authoring articles with his late father Louis Del Duca, a renowned law professor at Penn State Dickinson Law. While Patrick's career as a lawyer and professor was widely recognized, he will best be remembered by his family and friends for his kindness, mastery of languages -- including Italian, French, Spanish and Portuguese -- a penchant for bright colors, and a love of Latin music. A private graveside service was held at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Santa Monica on June 8, 2020. In Patrick's memory, the family invites contributions to the Patrick Del Duca Memorial Fund that will be used in the furtherance of international students' careers in international law. Please use the following link to the American Bar Association's contribution page: ambar.org/donatePatrick .
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 28, 2020.