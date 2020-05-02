Patrick Finbar Cadigan, 85, of Newport Beach CA passed away on the morning of April 20, 2020 with his daughter, Maria, by his side. Born March 1st, 1935 in Stoneham MA, raised in Cambridge MA, the son of Irish Immigrants, received his Bachelor Degree, Boston College; MBA, Boston University; AMP, Harvard Graduate Business School; Masters in Management, Claremont Graduate University; and Ph.D. in Management, Claremont Graduate University. He served in the U.S. Army 1542 Infantry Commander, Captain. CEO of four technology companies, and over 50 years built one of largest private real estate portfolios in Orange County, CA. Crediting his Jesuit teachers at Boston College High School and Boston College for their influence contributing to his professional success, he has been recognized for his philanthropic gifts.He is survived by two sisters, Angela and Eileen, three children, Ann, David and Maria, two grandchildren, Kaitlynn and Patrick, and three great grandchildren, Angela, Aericka, and Aeriana. Laid to rest at Pacific View Memorial Park, Newport Beach CA beside his beloved wife Barbara Ann Cadigan. Due to the restrictions mandated by the Governor of California, a small private Celebration of Life Mass was held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, Newport Beach, CA followed by interment at Pacific View Memorial Park, Newport Beach, CA.



