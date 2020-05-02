Patrick Finbar Cadigan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Finbar Cadigan, 85, of Newport Beach CA passed away on the morning of April 20, 2020 with his daughter, Maria, by his side. Born March 1st, 1935 in Stoneham MA, raised in Cambridge MA, the son of Irish Immigrants, received his Bachelor Degree, Boston College; MBA, Boston University; AMP, Harvard Graduate Business School; Masters in Management, Claremont Graduate University; and Ph.D. in Management, Claremont Graduate University. He served in the U.S. Army 1542 Infantry Commander, Captain. CEO of four technology companies, and over 50 years built one of largest private real estate portfolios in Orange County, CA. Crediting his Jesuit teachers at Boston College High School and Boston College for their influence contributing to his professional success, he has been recognized for his philanthropic gifts.He is survived by two sisters, Angela and Eileen, three children, Ann, David and Maria, two grandchildren, Kaitlynn and Patrick, and three great grandchildren, Angela, Aericka, and Aeriana. Laid to rest at Pacific View Memorial Park, Newport Beach CA beside his beloved wife Barbara Ann Cadigan. Due to the restrictions mandated by the Governor of California, a small private Celebration of Life Mass was held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, Newport Beach, CA followed by interment at Pacific View Memorial Park, Newport Beach, CA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved