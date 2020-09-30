December 15, 1926 - May 5, 2020 Longtime La Canada resident Patrick H. Sheedy, patriarch of the Sheedy family, passed away at home surrounded by his family on May 5, 2020, due to heart failure, at the age of 93 years young. The last of his siblings and his generation. A very close dear friend of Dad once said, "Your father is the principality of graciousness". No truer words have ever been spoken. Patrick was born in Los Angeles, one of seven children to Percy and Dorothy Sheedy. The family moved to La Canada in 1930. Attended La Canada Grammar School, rode horseback to school on occasion. Graduated from Loyola High School, war year class of 1944. In his senior of high school year met Daisy Mintier his future wife of seventy-four years. Both attended USC marrying January 2, 1946. Pat was a member of the Kappa Sig fraternity. Pat worked on oil rigs and as an extra hand on John Ford's movie "She wore a yellow ribbon", filmed in Monument Valley before starting his long and distinguished career in securities and investments. A career he retired from 2012 at the age of 85. Twice elected President of the Los Angeles Traders Association in 1961 and 1977. Pat is survived by Daisy his wife of 74 years, sons Micheal, Robert, Tim and Mathew, six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Pat was active in Boy Scouts with his sons, Scout Master at St. Bede's Troop 507 for several years. Dad loved our backpacking trips to the High Sierra, vacationing in Avalon, working in his yard, and coffee anytime with family. Dad made the best pancakes! He always had a warm smile, kind words and sparkle in his eye. At the age of 65 Dad learned how to snow ski and skied well into his 80's. One of Dad's favorite sayings, "Getting old ain't for sissies". Poppa was no sissy. Miss you Dad. You'll always be in our heart and memories. In a private ceremony Poppa Pat's ashes were blessed in his front yard surrounded by family members and trees he planted as a youth. Due to the covid church service celebrating Dad is pending.



