February 6, 1934 - February 14, 2020 The Rev. Patrick J. Cahalan, S.J., emeritus chancellor of Loyola Marymount University and former president of Loyola High School, died February 14 at the Sacred Heart Jesuit Center in Los Gatos, California. He was 86. Father Cahalan's 27-year tenure at Loyola High School and 23 years at LMU put him at the heart of Catholic education in Los Angeles. Historian, educator, administrator and, above all, Jesuit priest, Father Cahalan left an indelible impact on generations of high school and university students and their families. His devotion to education led to the establishment of the Chancellor Scholarships at LMU and the Interchange auction program at Loyola High, which provide financial aid to students. A graduate of Bellarmine College Prep, Gonzaga University, Santa Clara University, and Loyola University, Father Cahalan entered the Society of Jesus in 1952 and was ordained in 1965. He was a member of Alpha Sigma Nu, the National Jesuit Honor Society. A Mass of Christian Burial is planned at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, in LMU's Sacred Heart Chapel. Final Commendation and burial is at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, Santa Clara.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020