1/1
Patrick J. Tague
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick J. Tague, a broadcast journalist known for his integrity and wit, and as a mentor to young journalists, died July 14, from a heart attack. He was 70. A graduate of Fordham University, his career spanned 50 years working at WINN Radio, the Associated Press, and as a longtime writer/producer for Good Morning America and KABC/Los Angeles. "Patrick was a consummate pro with journalist's instincts and a showman's soul. He was bright and sharp and cool under pressure. Mostly though, I remember his delightful, self-effacing sense of humor," recalled Don King, former GMA Director. Patrick is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Brenda Quinn, his five siblings: Charles, Thomas and James Tague, MaryAlicia Haberman and Bethanne Giuliano and his eleven nieces and nephews. Patrick's countless stories, and honest comments about how it was and how it should be, will endure in the memories of all who love him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to World Central Kitchen, (wck.org), on Patrick's behalf. Memorial Service incomplete due to COVID.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn - Glendale
1712 S. Glendale Avenue
Glendale, CA 91205
323-794-0015
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Lawn - Glendale

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved