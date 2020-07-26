Patrick J. Tague, a broadcast journalist known for his integrity and wit, and as a mentor to young journalists, died July 14, from a heart attack. He was 70. A graduate of Fordham University, his career spanned 50 years working at WINN Radio, the Associated Press, and as a longtime writer/producer for Good Morning America and KABC/Los Angeles. "Patrick was a consummate pro with journalist's instincts and a showman's soul. He was bright and sharp and cool under pressure. Mostly though, I remember his delightful, self-effacing sense of humor," recalled Don King, former GMA Director. Patrick is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Brenda Quinn, his five siblings: Charles, Thomas and James Tague, MaryAlicia Haberman and Bethanne Giuliano and his eleven nieces and nephews. Patrick's countless stories, and honest comments about how it was and how it should be, will endure in the memories of all who love him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to World Central Kitchen, (wck.org
), on Patrick's behalf. Memorial Service incomplete due to COVID.