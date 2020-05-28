Patti Meyers, of Hollywood, FL passed away on May 20, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved wife of Greg; loving mother of Alexa (Jacquelyn) and Lauren; sister of Jeff (Ellen) and cherished bubbe of Julian and Madeline.After studying at Miami Beach Senior High & University of Denver, she performed on stage, and in TV/film while living in L.A. Her love of theatre and children led her to the Florida Children's Theatre, where she served as a director, teacher, and outreach coordinator for 23 years.Patti was a vivacious spirit, a champion of human rights, advocate of the arts, lover of dogs, mahjong enthusiast, and was truly fulfilled by her years dedicated to teaching the art of life through the magic of theatre.She will be deeply missed. Donations can be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, or The Florida Children's Theatre.



