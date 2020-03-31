|
|
August 31, 1936 - March 14, 2020 Dr. Paul De Sena, Professor of counselor education for 53 years and a member of the Faculty Senate at Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, died of heart failure at the age of 83. The renown of LMU School of Education's counseling program was built on the transformative work of Professor De Sena. He began his impactful career at LMU in 1966 as an assistant professor of counselor education after serving as a professor and administrator at John Carroll University, Pennsylvania State University, Ohio University, and the Berlin Connecticut School District. He was promoted to associate professor in 1969, then professor in 1976. He served as chair of the Department of Education, as coordinator of LMU's Counselor Education Program, and coordinator of the School Psychology Program.As a school counselor Professor De Sena was an example of civic engagement: he served as a consulting school psychologist for the El Segundo School District from 1979-92; was a consultant to the state Department of Education Adult School Counseling Academy; and since 1992 was a consultant for the Wiseburn School District in El Segundo.He was highly respected in his field and a distinguished scholar. Professor De Sena was a nationally Certified School Psychologist and credentialed school counselor and K-12 teacher; he was the president of the California Association for Counselor Educators and Supervisors; he was former president of the California Association for Specialists in Group Work; and he served on the board for the California Coalition for Counselor Licensure, which was successful in bringing licensure for professional counselors to California in 2009. He served on the executive council and the educational foundation board of the California Counseling Association and was on the governing board of the California Association of School Counselors.Professor De Sena received the LMU Rains Award for Excellence in Service in 2014, was presented the H.B. McDaniel Award by the California Association for Counseling and Development, and a year later he was given the Clarion Modell Distinguished Service Award. He was the first person to win both awards. He was also awarded the California Adult School Counselors Association Service Award, the Outstanding Mentorship Award by the Western Association for Counselor Educators and Supervisors, and the Outstanding Service Award by the California Association for Counseling and Development.In his long professional career Dr. De Sena touched many lives and made a lasting impression on everyone who entered his circle of influence. He was a great presenter and a wonderful teacher, loved by generations of students. Paul De Sena will be missed by many.His family roots are in Connecticut. He was born in Waterbury, CT, to parents Assunta and Paul De Sena. Dr. De Sena was survived by his wife Margarita De Sena, her daughters Flora and Elina, brother Philip De Sena, sister Marie Tutolo, her husband Leonard and many nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Professor De Sena's life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 31, 2020