The Board and staff of the American Friends of the Israel Museum and of the Israel Museum, Jerusalem mourn the death of our dear friend Paul Amir, beloved Board and Executive Committee member. Paul's commitment to the Museum was exceptional. Paul and his wife Herta have been deeply loyal and generous supporters who have enabled the Museum's growth by enriching the collection, gifting generously for the renewal of the Shrine of the Book, and were lead donors of the Museum's Campus renewal project among many other things. Our heartfelt condolences to Herta, Orna and Keenan, and the entire family.Stephen Lash & Judy Steinhardt,Board Co-Chairs, AFIMJill Bernstein, President, AFIMIdo Bruno, Anne & Jerome Fisher,Dir., IMJLeah Siegel, Exec Dir, AFIM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store