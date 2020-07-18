February 1, 1931 - July 13, 2020 Paul Amir (né Shmuel Spira) was born in Prešov, Czechoslovakia, on February 1, 1931 and passed away in his home surrounded by family and love on July 13, 2020. He was 89 years old.One of the few children who survived the near-complete extermination of the European Jewish population, Paul left for Palestine in 1946. At 17 years old, he fought in the War of Independence. Paul was one of the founders of Kibbutz Yehi'am, with whose members he stayed in touch all his life. He forever identified himself as a patriotic Israeli.In 1960, Paul moved to Los Angeles to marry Herta, the love of his life. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past June.Herta and Paul were a team, both personally and professionally. Over the years, they supported educational and cultural institutions around the world, primarily in Israel. From Haifa University to Rambam Hospital, from the Israel Museum to the architecturally significant Tel Aviv Museum, Paul's commitment and love for Israel never wavered.Paul derived his greatest joy from his loving family. He is survived by Herta and daughters Orna Wolens and Michal Salkin, as well as two sons-in-law Keenan Wolens and Ken Salkin, and six grandchildren who all adored their "Saba": Alana, Ethan, Sophia, and Raquel Wolens, and Daniel and Margalit Salkin. Understated and humble, Paul epitomized the hard-working, successful American immigrant. Paul cared passionately about the security of Israel, art, education, and Jewish life. However, his most profound legacy was his love of Israel and family, the twin pillars of Jewish identity for so many of his generation.Paul's service and burial, conducted by Senior Rabbi David Wolpe of Sinai Temple, were held privately due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many dear family and friends from across the United States, Israel, and the world were able to participate virtually.Donations can be made in Paul's memory to Tel Aviv Museum, Israel Museum, University of Haifa, Rambam Hospital, The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles.



