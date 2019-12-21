|
A native Los Angeleno raised in the West Adams area, and a longtime resident of Brentwood, Paul Alexis Telesnitsky Wieland passed away December 4, 2019 after a short illness. At 94 he was an interested observer of plants and politics, a longtime Bruin fan, and a creative, caring and insightful person. The younger son of Russian immigrants, Paul joined the Army after high school graduation. He served in WWII in the 1284th Engineer Combat Battalion and as a medic and surgical technician in Europe and the Pacific. He sought a more pastoral existence upon coming home, and with the GI Bill studied Pomology at UC Davis, earning an associates degree in Agronomy and Plant Sciences. He met Mary Jane VanKoevering at a new employee picnic at UCLA in 1951. They were married three months later in her hometown of Rialto, CA, and celebrated their 60th anniversary in 2011, a year before Mary Jane passed away. Paul was employed as a lab technician at UCLA for many years, initially in the Botany Department and later in the Department of Nuclear Medicine. His professional accomplishments include pioneering work on avocado callus cultures and discoveries that established him as a leader in the vegetative propagation of woody plants. After subsequently working briefly in the greenhouses at CSU Northridge, Paul retired but remained active in the UCLA Emeriti Association, including acting as its President for a period. He was an active user of the UCLA rehab gym until his death and was much loved by his many friends and at Brentwood Presbyterian Church. Paul's biggest loves were his family and the natural gifts of his own backyard. There were grafted hibiscus, a driftwood sea lion, ikebana Christmas trees made of collected branches, rocks from the Nevada desert, a blue heron visiting the koi pond, and photogenic fungi. He grew several types of citrus and other fruit, as well as a jungle of subtropicals and the occasional vegetable. He is survived by 3 children and 6 grandchildren. His memorial service will be held at Brentwood Presbyterian Church, 12000 San Vicente Blvd., at 11 a.m. on December 28, 2019.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019