After a long and full life, Paul Bernard Smith passed away peacefully in Monterey, California, with the great love of his life and wife of 61 years, Margaret Galligan Smith, by his side. Paul was a loving father and husband, an artist, an avid pilot, a sailor, an athlete and a lifelong entrepreneur. Paul was born in Hollywood in 1929 to Mary and Ted Smith. He attended St. Ambrose grade school and Loyola High School in Los Angeles (where he played football and pole vaulted), and after serving in the United States Navy as a night fighter pilot, graduated from UCLA in 1957. Paul went on to design and develop hillside homes, condominiums, apartments and commercial buildings throughout the Los Angeles area. Paul is survived by his wife Margaret and their seven children and seventeen grandchildren.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 9 to May 12, 2019
