June 19, 1946 - July 30, 2020 By the time he was 30, Paul Barry Luben had managed to accumulate more stories of travel and adventure than most could hope for over an entire lifetime. His desire to see and experience all that he could, motivated by an insatiable curiosity, stayed with him to the end. And that curiosity was infectious. Paul encouraged that same adventurous spirit in all those he met, from family and friends to the uncountable strangers who left their meeting with something new to discover. Paul found a special joy in his work, scouring warehouses for seemingly anonymous car parts with value the owners couldn't see or imagine. There was a strange and unexplainable pleasure for him in finding buried treasure; even more hidden secrets to discover.Above all else, Paul was motivated by a desire not to know, but to understand. His love for the messy humanity that makes people who they are was unrivaled and inspiring. His eternal enemy was any system that flattened people into something defined, contained and categorizable. Paul was loud, unconventional, and always curious. He was a story-teller, a traveler, and a father.Paul died early in the morning on July 30th from lung cancer. A few minutes later, there was an earthquake. He would have loved that.Paul was 74. He is survived by his son, Ben, his mother Frances, his sister Arlene, his nephew Joshua, and his niece Alexis.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store