Obituary Condolences Flowers June 19, 1946 - April 3, 2019 Paul Bernhardt Henne III died peacefully at his home on April 3, 2019, at his home in Largo, Florida. The love of his life, Vicki Pollock, and his beloved daughter Rachael were by his side. He spent the last 10 years of his life in blissful happiness with his true love Vicki Pollock, who survives him. He is also survived by his daughter Rachael Henne Coppola, son Matthew Paul Henne, son Daniel Paul Henne, adoring sister Jan Margo Henne, and sister Maria Henne. He was born to Paul Bernhardt Henne II and Giselle Henne in Menlo Park on June 19th, 1946. From an early age he and his younger sister Jan loved swimming. He graduated from Bellarmine College Preparatory High School. He married and started his family while earning a BA in Psychology from UCLA with a swimming scholarship where he swam all 4 years and went to collegiate nationals in breaststroke 100 and 200 yards. He was a Masters world record holder in the 50M breaststroke race. In addition, he was the Head Master Swimming Coach at the YMCA, Pacific Palisades branch, for over 20 years. His true calling in life was saving lives as a career Ocean Lifeguard in Santa Monica for 40 years, from 1967-2007. He enjoyed the beach, sitting in his lifeguard tower watching and protecting people. His career was a perfect fit for Paul, who was a patient, observant, reflective and caring man. Yet Paul transcended the parts that describe him. Father, brother, son. Teacher, philosopher, and friend. In his passing he teaches yet one more lesson: seize your life. Make it count. Love those close to you: "Nonstop, all the time." The generations and legacy he was able to bring into this world are some of the greatest people, and that's quite an amazing thing to put in place on this planet. He had a magnanimous spirit, sunny disposition. He was always smiling. He was very smart and thoughtful. He had a quiet brilliance and he would give so much of his own heart to anyone who would needed it. He will never be forgotten. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 1 to May 5, 2019