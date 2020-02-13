Home

Paul Brandon


1928 - 2020
October 10, 1928 - January 21, 2020 Paul Brandon, 91, was born Paul Baglivi in Brooklyn, NY. Upon graduation from NYU Business School, he joined the Air Force (ironic since he was terrified of flying). His service took him to California, where he became a literary agent at the William Morris Agency. He opened Brandon & Associates, where he represented writers and directors including Bill Foster and Sam Bobrick, as well as actor Bill Bixby. Paul was a champion of civil rights, women's rights, gay rights, and of doing the right thing. He was a proud Liberal who gave to Planned Parenthood, Greenpeace, the ACLU, and his heart and soul to everyone else who knew him. Paul will be remembered for his endearing quirks, unique tastes, and way with words. He rarely ate anything but sushi, slept on a waterbed, had nicknames for everyone, and used sports metaphors for everything. He loved jazz, arts, politics, chocolate, good weed, his membership to the Academy, and betting on football. He was a cool cat, a true original, and handsome to the end, dying with a full head of hair. Survived by his wife Suzanne Charny Brandon, daughter Treva Brandon Scharf, stepdaughter Stacy Scholder, and son-in-law Robby Scharf.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
