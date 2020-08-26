1/
Paul Cholodenko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Cholodenko, 90, passed away peacefully at his home in Encino on August 14, 2020. He was a creative thinker and an engaging conversationalist, enriching the lives of many with his keen observations, deep compassion, and colorful humor. Paul had a 50-year career as a graphic designer and salesman for Eureka Press in Los Angeles. His clients included Max Factor, The Civic Light Opera, USC School of Law, Torrance Memorial Hospital, among many others. He was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast, a modern history buff who also loved art and music, the daily crossword puzzle, body surfing and spending time with his family and close friends. His warmth and openness, intelligence, and appreciation for the simple joys of life will be deeply missed. He is survived by daughters Karen, Lisa and Laura; sister Selette, and grandchildren Justin, Matthew, Calder, Martin and Isabel. His beloved wife, Marcia passed away in May 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved