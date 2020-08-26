Paul Cholodenko, 90, passed away peacefully at his home in Encino on August 14, 2020. He was a creative thinker and an engaging conversationalist, enriching the lives of many with his keen observations, deep compassion, and colorful humor. Paul had a 50-year career as a graphic designer and salesman for Eureka Press in Los Angeles. His clients included Max Factor, The Civic Light Opera, USC School of Law, Torrance Memorial Hospital, among many others. He was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast, a modern history buff who also loved art and music, the daily crossword puzzle, body surfing and spending time with his family and close friends. His warmth and openness, intelligence, and appreciation for the simple joys of life will be deeply missed. He is survived by daughters Karen, Lisa and Laura; sister Selette, and grandchildren Justin, Matthew, Calder, Martin and Isabel. His beloved wife, Marcia passed away in May 2020.



