September 15, 1932 - November 27, 2020 Paul was born in St. Louis to Morris and Esther Golstein and they moved to Los Angeles in time to be (in his words) "maybe the last Jewish kid to graduate from San Fernando High". After graduation he was drafted into the Korean War where he became a Quartermaster Sargent. The Army was a defining experience for him, teaching him (again in his words) that "socks do not automatically appear clean and folded in my drawer".After the Army, he married Rosalie Weiner, had two children (Brad and Jill) and sold janitorial supplies. Looking for something more, he founded a company to manufacture an innovative cleaning appliance, but his financial backer ran into difficulties and pulled his support.About this time his first marriage ended and he then married Eileen Wilk and became a step-father to Cory and Tracy. Paul also found his true calling selling life and health insurance. He happily proclaimed that he never worked a day in his life because it didn't seem like work to him.Paul's hobbies varied through the years and included tennis, horseback riding, flying and traveling, softball and golf, although his kids would say that his main hobby was giving advice, usually unsolicited.He was charismatic, funny, warm and unfailingly friendly to virtually everyone he met. To his dying day, he would greet friends and family alike with "Hey baby, how you." or "Hey good-lookin', what's up!". He prided himself on being a snappy dresser - and he was in an old school Jewish Los Angeles kind-of-way. He was a great salesman and a horrible singer who loved pulling people's legs and Dairy Queen Blizzards. Paul was a tremendous friend, a warm caring father and a devoted loving husband. He absolutely lived the American Dream. He will be hugely missed. Paul enjoyed good physical health until his last couple of days, dying at home from Covid. He was pre-deceased by his parents and daughter and survived by his wife Eileen, sons Cory Wilk (Mindy), Brad I Golstein, Tracy Wilk (Jewel) and grandchildren Mark and Julia Golstein. Funeral arrangements will be private due to Covid. If desired, donations in his name could be made to United Jewish Fund or the Sierra Club.



