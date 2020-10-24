1/1
August 25, 1936 - October 10, 2020 Paul George Hsaio, a resident of Buena Park, CA, went to be with his Lord on October 10th, 2020, at Cardinal Yu-Pin Manor in Norwalk, CA, at age 84. Paul was born the youngest son to Zhi-Chao Hsiao and Anna Chuning on August 25th, 1936, in Beijing, China. Paul's unique brand of love for others manifested in self-effacing and humble gestures. A devoted servant to the Lord, Paul was a peaceful yet powerful beacon of God's love in his family and community. Through his delicious home-cooked meals, soulful piano playing, and thoughtful insight, Paul's family received countless expressions of love, kindness, and wisdom. Paul is survived by his older sisters, Annie Grace Shaw and Mary Bessie Hsaio, nephews and nieces Johnny and Lily Chen and Rose and Thomas Wang, grandfamily Isaac Wang, Esther Wang, Rebecca and Ryan Hsu, Anna Chen, and Jesse Chen, and great-grandfamily Ezra, Hazel, and Zoe Hsu.A celebration of Paul's life will be held on Saturday, October 31st, at 3:00pm in Whittier, CA. The open-air memorial will take place in the Sky Rose Chapel at Rose Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary at 3888 Workman Mill Road.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Oct. 24, 2020.
