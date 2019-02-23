July 29, 1928 - February 20, 2019 Paul George Schloemer, 90, of Newport Beach, passed peacefully to heaven February 20, 2019. Born July 29, 1928 in Cincinnati, Ohio, he graduated from Purcell Marian High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati and a Master's in Business Administration from Ohio State University. He married Virginia Katherine Grona on August 28, 1954. An Air Force veteran, Paul achieved the rank of Captain while serving at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. It was during a visit to an Air Force base in Texas that he met Virginia Grona. They quickly fell in love, and Paul asked her to marry him and move to Ohio, where they started a family and began 64 years of married life together. In 1957 he left a promising career helping design the Air Force's most cutting-edge jets for a position with the Parker-Hannifin Corporation, where he would be employed until his retirement in 1993. At Parker he rose rapidly through the ranks of the Aerospace Division, playing a critical role in Parker's contributions to advances in jet aviation and manned space flight, including work on the Boeing 747 and NASA's Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo space programs. In 1983 he was elected Chief Executive Officer of the Parker-Hannifin Corporation, where he oversaw the company's first billion-dollar year and consistently grew the company through his well-known style of friendly acquisitions. He served as a Director of Rubbermaid Incorporated, Esterline Technologies, AMP Incorporated, Society Bank, and Parker-Hannifin, among others. Paul's boundless optimism and tireless work ethic led him to support many charitable and civic organizations, including the Catholic Diocese of Orange County, the Boy Scouts of America, Taller San Jose, Second Harvest Food Bank, and many others. For his efforts on behalf of the Church he was deeply honored to be awarded the Benemerenti Medal by Pope Benedict XVI in 2009. For all of his professional and charitable works, Paul was first and foremost a family man. He is survived by children Michael (Lu), Elizabeth (David Hasson), Stephen (Yvonne), Daniel (Elizabeth), Thomas (Kimberly) and son-in-law Barry Noebel; wife Virginia; older brother Rev. Leo B. Schloemer; his eleven adoring grandchildren and one cherished great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by daughter Jane (Noebel). Paul's warm, outgoing style led him to make friends wherever he went, and he was fortunate to enjoy the company of close friends throughout his life. He was a fixture for decades on the golf course at Big Canyon and playing bridge in the card room. A funeral mass will be held Friday, March 1 at 10:30 am at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Newport Beach. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Taller San Jose (tsjhopebuilders.org). Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019