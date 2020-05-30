May 15, 1929 - May 27, 2020 Paul H. Kennard passed away peacefully on May 27 at age 91. He was the devoted husband of 42 years to Linda Kennard. He had four children, Karen Kennard, Lisa Brooks, Brian Kennard (who predeceased him) and Dana Kennard with his first wife, Catherine Kennard. He was the loving grandfather to 6 grandchildren (Tyler Brooks, Daniel Brooks, Rachel Kennard, Miranda Phaal, Zachary Kennard and Logan Kennard) and one great-grandchild (Jackson Dobrott), all of whom knew him affectionately as "Pabo." Born in Ithaca, New York, he received his undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University and his MBA from USC. He was a member of Tau Beta Pi. Paul was a pilot in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1956 and achieved the rank of First Lieutenant. He remained in the Air Force Reserve thereafter, attaining the rank of Colonel. He worked at Hughes Aircraft Company from 1956 to 1991, where he was Group Vice President of the Radar Systems Group.Paul and Linda married in 1978 and after many years as members of the Marbella Golf and Country Club in San Juan Capistrano, they moved to Long Beach in 2008, where they quickly formed a large circle of friends. Paul was active in the Long Beach Rotary Club and led the Rotary Reads program to foster literacy and love of learning among elementary school students in the Long Beach community.Paul was an extraordinary husband, father and friend. He was an eternal optimist -- generous, loving, kind, and devoted to his family. His soaring spirit and his love of life and adventure carried him through his days on wings of whimsy that no force could fetter. He leaves a legacy of love in all the lives he touched over his many years that cannot be eclipsed even by his loss. He always left places and people better than he found them, and he leaves us with his shining example of a life fully and generously lived. A memorial celebration of Paul's life and legacy will be scheduled in the future. Donations in his honor should be given to the Long Beach Rotary Charitable Foundation Reading By Nine.



