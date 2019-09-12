|
|
September 21, 1960 - August 18, 2019 Paul Elliott, age 58, transitioned peacefully on August 18, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona, after a courageous battle with cancer. Paul was born on September 21, 1960 in Titusville, Florida. He spent most of his life in California. He graduated from Ernest Righetti High School, Santa Maria, California, in 1978. He attended UCLA where he completed his B.S. and M.S. in Geological Sciences. He worked for Wood Group PLC (formerly Amec Foster Wheeler) as a Principal Geologist specializing in soils analysis and management for construction projects. Paul had many passions. He was an avid fisherman who loved nature. He was an amazing cook and was dedicated to yoga and meditation. His varied interests led to many journeys of travel and a wonderful loving community of friends around the world. Paul is survived by the love of his life, Paula Fuchs; his mother, Frances Mary Elliott; brother, Mark Elliott (Chrystal); sister, Denise Rodriguez (Elias); nephews, Ryan Gill and Daniel Rodriguez; and niece, Lexy Elliott. He will always be remembered as the fun loving brother and uncle. He was preceded in death by his father, James Elliott, and best friend, dog, Hoover. Thank you to the many loving people who came together and helped him through his arduous journey.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 12 to Sept. 17, 2019