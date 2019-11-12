|
September 4, 1963 - November 9, 2019
Paul Holcomb, age 56, of West Hills, passed away unexpectedly of a massive heart attack on Saturday, November 9th, 2019.
Paul was a graduate of Calabasas High School where he was an outstanding athlete and student. He then went on to attend San Diego State University where he played baseball. Paul was a salesman and had a successful business career at El Camino Properties. He then became a partner at Key Information Systems in Woodland Hills. Paul was still employed with the company that was sold in 2018. He spent 8 years volunteering as a Little League coach, touching the lives of hundreds of youth and parents.
Paul's loved ones include his loving wife Jeannie, children Lexi Wagner (Jason), Danny and Lindsay, 2 brothers and 6 sisters, 7 in-law brothers and sisters, grandsons Weston and Collin, numerous nephews and nieces and grandnephews and nieces, and so many friends. Paul was a sensitive soul with an incredibly fine mind. He had the biggest heart, offered invaluable advice and had a wicked sense of humor. Paul passed away surrounded by the love of his wife, Jeannie, and his son, Danny. He was loved by so many.
Paul's life will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 13 at 10:30am at Sherwood Country Club, 320 W. Stafford Road, Thousand Oaks, CA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Diabetes Research Institute.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019