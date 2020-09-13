1/1
Paul Kagan
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Kagan, Cable TV Pioneer Dies at 82Paul Kagan, Cable Television Pioneer who was among the first to discover the potential of cable TV, died on August 23 at the age of 82, from kidney failure. Born and raised in the Bronx, Kagan went to Hunter College in New York and then moved to Binghampton to become a sportswriter and a play by play radio announcer for the New York Yankee's farm team. Kagan returned to New York City where he did PR for Stan Lee of Marvel Comics, sold radio advertising at CBS and WOR-FM in NY, and was a freelance writer for newspapers, magazines, and Barron's. But it was in 1968, while he was a broadcasting securities analyst for E.F. Hutton/Wall Street, that his fascination for the nascent cable television industry truly evolved. Kagan left E.F. Hutton in 1969 and founded Paul Kagan Associates, Inc. and published Cable TV Investor, the first newsletter in this emerging media field. He moved his growing business and family to Carmel, CA in 1978. Over the span of his almost 50-year career, Kagan and PKA published over 38 newsletters and 95 data books, on all aspects of the media, in the US, Europe, Latin America and Asia, including Asia Cable and Satellite World and Asia Broadband magazines. Dubbed "the Cable TV Guru," Kagan also conducted and participated in hundreds of high-level seminars and conferences across the US and around the world. He was an appraiser of media values, managed stock and bond funds, consulted for leading companies and government agencies, and often appeared in major newspapers, magazines, and television. Kagan wrote twice monthly columns for Cable World magazine, which he co-founded and financed and also created Euromedia, the first pan-European business magazine. In 1989 Kagan opened an office in London and soon followed with offices in Los Angeles, Denver, and Hong Kong. His website, pkbaseline.com, was the first to offer pay-per-view data and his internet Media Investor newsletter was the first publication to recognize the role of internet search engines as media companies. In 2000, Kagan sold PKA to Primedia which was ultimately acquired by SNL Financial, and today the research company continues to operate as Kagan, a unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence. In 2006 Kagan launched PK Worldmedia, Inc, and as Chairman/CEO, continued to conduct conferences and provided research and consulting services to executives, financiers, and investors in digital entertainment and communications. He was co-founder and director of The Cable Center in Denver and was co-founder and director emeritus of the John Bayliss Broadcast Foundation. He was also a fellow of the New York Society of Security Analysts, a member of the Media Analysts Group of New York and was inducted into both the Cable Hall of Fame as well as the Hunter College Hall of Fame. When Paul wasn't working, he was taking thousands of pictures of everyone he knew. He was a talented photographer, artist, and guitar player and was a fan of all things baseball, football and basketball--especially the Yankees and the Warriors. He loved movies, television, Broadway musicals, and a good joke – but most of all he loved and supported his family and friends and his generosity towards everyone knew no bounds. He will be missed beyond comprehension. Survivors include his high school sweetheart and wife of 62 years, Florrie; daughters Melanie (Ross) Canter and Linda (Ron) Cosmero; grandchildren Mia, Gabriel and Matthew; his sister Beatrice Kagan; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, goddaughters and friends who meant so much to him. A private burial was held on August 27th, in Pacific Grove, CA due to Covid-19, but a celebration of his life will be planned for a later date. Donations in Paul's memory can be made to the Warriors Community Foundation which is dedicated to making a meaningful and lasting impact on the lives of underserved youth in the San Francisco Bay Area. http://donorbox.org/in-memory-of-paul-kagan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 9, 2020
Paul hired me at a time when I really needed a job. I worked for him for four years. He was a true gentleman, an honest man who had nothing but enthussiasm for his employees and his mission. He was almost always working. An exception was when he once said to me "I think I will take the weekend off." He loved working from his London office he could work a full day there and then as London was winding down, work another day as California was waking up. I learned a lot from him and my career would never have happened if it wasn't for his confidence in me. His contribution to the media industries was enormous - for years he single-handedly was the biggest educator to investors about the nascent media industries. Over the years, other analysts stood on his shoulders to help raise the profile of media, helping raise the capital necssary that made media, cable in particular, what it is today. Among media pioneers, his name will forever be mentioned in the same breath as other media titans - Roberts, Brodsky, Malone, Murdoch, Rattner, Redstone, Ross, Ergen, Tow, Rosencrans, Jones, Daniels, Hartenstein, Michaels, Bresnan.
Robert Berzins
Friend
September 6, 2020
I worked at Paul Kagan Associates in the 80’s. He was one of the best bosses I ever had, really cared about his employees. When I had liver surgery, and needed to move to another state, he gave me a check to help with my medical expenses, even though I was leaving the company. Not many would do that. Right after I moved and recovered, ironically, I became a kidney dialysis technician. So I know of the struggles he must have faced. He was a great man, whom I will always remember.
Deanna (Frei) Cluff
Deanna
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved