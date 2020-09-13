Paul hired me at a time when I really needed a job. I worked for him for four years. He was a true gentleman, an honest man who had nothing but enthussiasm for his employees and his mission. He was almost always working. An exception was when he once said to me "I think I will take the weekend off." He loved working from his London office he could work a full day there and then as London was winding down, work another day as California was waking up. I learned a lot from him and my career would never have happened if it wasn't for his confidence in me. His contribution to the media industries was enormous - for years he single-handedly was the biggest educator to investors about the nascent media industries. Over the years, other analysts stood on his shoulders to help raise the profile of media, helping raise the capital necssary that made media, cable in particular, what it is today. Among media pioneers, his name will forever be mentioned in the same breath as other media titans - Roberts, Brodsky, Malone, Murdoch, Rattner, Redstone, Ross, Ergen, Tow, Rosencrans, Jones, Daniels, Hartenstein, Michaels, Bresnan.

Robert Berzins

Friend