June 12, 1928 - July 28, 2020 Paul Klein, beloved husband, father, grandfather, 92, of Los Angeles, CA passed away peacefully at his home on July 28, 2020. Paul was the best. He was one-of-a-kind – a true original. Everybody loved him. He was always the funniest person in the room, despite having been born to Polish immigrants who never smiled. Paul was born June 12, 1928 in Chicago, IL…before "fun" was invented, as he liked to say. His first toys were pots and pans. But Paul was also the smartest person in the room, and after moving to Los Angeles in the 40's, earned a bachelor's degree from UCLA and a law degree from USC. He worked as a teacher, and then as a lawyer for 34 years, both of which must have influenced the deep compassion and rationality that were his hallmarks. He was married for 63 years to the love of his life, June Klein, who was his perfect comedic foil. June predeceased Paul in the summer of 2018. Together they formed a legendary partnership, producing a family that worshiped them – Debbee Klein (daughter), and Robert Schwartz, David Klein (son) and Nanette Klein, and grandchildren, Carey Schwartz and Courtney Ross Schwartz, Casey Schwartz, Jake Klein, Kenna Klein, Cami Klein, and beloved niece and nephew Karen Klein and Stanley Weiser. Whether you were a member of his family, or just felt like family, Paul was always the person you wanted to be when you grew up.Contributions can be made to Stephen S. Wise Temple – 15500 Stephen S. Wise Drive. Los Angeles, CA 90077.



