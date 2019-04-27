|
REV. DR. PAUL MAKOTO NAGANO, 98, an influential Asian American Theologian, peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones on April 13, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 75 years, Florence; sons, Jim and Steve (Patty Ito) Nagano; daughter, Janet (Mitch Werth) Nagano; granddaughter, Kelsey Iino; brother Jack Nagano and many other relatives.A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 1:00 p.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church of Los Angeles, 1225 S. San Gabriel Blvd., Rosemead, CA 91770. The family requests no flowers. Casual/Aloha attire suggested. www.FukuiMortuary.com 213-626-0441
