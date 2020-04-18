|
|
November 19, 1939 - April 13, 2020 Paul Merrill Watson passed away on April 13, 2020, in Thousand Oaks, California, at the age of 80. Paul was born in Los Angeles on November 19, 1939 to Charles and Harriett Watson. He attended St. Elizabeth's and then Loyola. Moving to San Francisco in 1954, he joined the class of '57 at St. Ignatius, where he played varsity basketball and was a member of the varsity track and field team as a high jumper. Following high school, he matriculated at the University of San Francisco, during which he started a life-long career at Wells Fargo Bank, working nights while in college. In 1961, Paul enlisted in the U.S. Army. Based at Fort Ord for Basic Training, he then transferred to Fort Benning, Georgia, for Officer Candidate School and Airborne Ranger training. First Lieutenant Watson then moved to Washington, D.C., where he was a Platoon Leader with the 3rd Infantry, known as the Old Guard, based at Fort Myer, Virginia. He forged lifelong and loyal friendships at a time he felt shaped the rest of his life. After his discharge from the Army, Paul returned to San Francisco and his job at Wells Fargo while finishing college. On a fateful ski trip to Squaw Valley, while teaching his sisters to ski, he reconnected with a high school acquaintance, the love of his life, his future bride and wife of 47 years, Gail Aguirre. They married in 1968. Together they raised four children. Paul continued his career at Wells Fargo working at the trust department on Union Street in San Francisco, branch manager at the head office on California Street, eventually moving back to Los Angeles in 1996 as Vice Chairman, head of the Wholesale Bank. He retired after 45 years with the bank where he formed many friendships which he cherished to his final days. Paul and Gail lead a very active life in Los Angeles, where he served on the board of The Music Center and was the Chairman of the Archdiocesan Finance Council for years, while becoming great friends with many of his colleagues. Paul loved the outdoors, escaping to the family ranch in Northern California whenever possible. An avid hunter and fisherman, he prided himself in bringing home food for the table, teaching his children, and then his grandchildren, how to spot game, tie a fly line, and stalk an elk. He further indulged his love of hunting with his many friends at the Garcia Gun Club. Fly-fishing was a passion shared with friends on the Rising River and secret spots all over California. He was especially proud of being inducted into the International Order of St. Hubertus, a worldwide organization and knightly order of hunters and wildlife conservationists. Paul had many loves: hunting, fly fishing, a strong Manhattan, many a great tune, a practical joke, and an even better Halloween costume, ever elaborate. Always competitive, he relished a bet and a domino game. He also enjoyed traveling the world, where he loved practicing his Spanish, no matter which country he was in, no matter what the local language was! His greatest loves of course were Gail and the family they created. Paul was predeceased by his beloved wife, Gail. He is survived by his loving children: Merrill Shaw of Kent, United Kingdom, Geoffrey Watson of Manton, California, James Watson (Tiana) of Laguna Beach, California, and Catherine Schwarz (Konrad) of Oyster Bay, New York, and seven grandchildren: Emmy, JP, Katrina, Konrad, Sofia, Mahina and Koa. He is also survived by his siblings: Charleen Duke (William), Stephen Watson (Mary Alice), Susan Watson and Janet Watson, who have given so much love and support in his final years. He leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends from all periods of his life, who were an incredible support until the end. The family is very grateful to the nurses and caregivers who did so much to make him comfortable and happy in his last years. Plans for a memorial service are pending. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Golden West Chapter of the ALS Association (http://webgw.alsa.org) or The Nature Conservancy (https://www.nature.org).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020