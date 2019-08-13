Home

Paul (Pinchas) Molmud Ph.D.

Paul (Pinchas) Molmud Ph.D. Obituary
May 29, 1923 - August 9, 2019 Born to Rose and Morris Molmud in Brooklyn, NY. Married 58 years to Arline who pre-deceased him in 2015. Survived by daughter, Anne Factor, and son, Alex, son-in-law, Steve, and daughter-in-law, Lisa, and grandchildren Adam, Emma, and Jake. Received his Ph.D. in Theoretical Physics from Ohio State University. Senior scientist at TRW for 33 years; one of their first employees. He held many positions at TRW, including Manager, Theoretical Physics Department. He authored and co-authored numerous papers in his field and held a US Patent. Lover of classical music and clear thought. Practitioner of Aikido and TM. With wife Arline was a formidable bridge partner, and was active in many social groups including book group and marriage encounter. Most of all he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, whose genius and unique sense of humor were appreciated by almost all who knew him. Please no flowers. Donations may be made in his name to OPICA and
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 13, 2019
