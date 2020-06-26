September 29, 1933 - June 11, 2020 Dr. Paul Possemato of La Quinta, passed away at Vista Cove in Rancho Mirage on June 11, 2020 of natural causes. Born in Waterbury, Connecticut on September 29, 1933 to Albina and Angelo Possemato, second generation Italian American immigrants. He was the youngest of five siblings. Dr. Possemato knew from when he was five years old that he wanted to be a teacher. His family moved from Waterbury to Los Angeles in August of 1945. Paul graduated from Washington High school in Los Angeles, went on to receive his bachelor's degree in Political Science from UCLA in 1955, a master's degree in Education Administration from USC in 1957 and a PH.D. in Education Administration from USC in 1969.Dr. Possemato went on to touch the lives of thousands of students as an inspirational teacher and visionary administrator who believed that the lives of all children mattered. His first teaching job was at Riis High School in LA, a school for troubled teenagers. From there he became principal of Gardena High School and later was recruited to serve as principal of Garfield High School in East Los Angeles, a school that was riddled by gang violence and was in danger of losing its accreditation. He turned Garfield around with his passion, soliciting the involvement of parents in their kids' education and pushing out gangs and drugs. He forged a friendship and partnered with Jaime Escalante, the math teach later immortalized by Edward James Olmos in the movie, "Stand and Deliver'. He went on to become Associate Superintendent of LA Unified School District, Superintendent of Laguna Beach Unified and also served two terms as Superintendent of Inglewood School Unified. Dr. Possemato believed that dreams are kept alive in schools by expecting excellence from students. He served the students of Los Angeles for 33 years.Paul was also a man who served his family. Family was at the center of his life. He married Peggy Daddio on July 9th, 1960 and they adopted their daughter, Carla on November 22, 1963. Peggy and Paul were known for being the life of the party wherever they went. Paul was a dedicated husband, father, brother and uncle who always saw the best in everyone and encouraged others to be their best. He lived out his retirement in La Quinta, California where he spent many years on the golf courses at PGA West. He is survived by his daughter Carla Lytle and his older siblings, Angelo and Teresa. He also left behind an account of his early years, a book titled "Years to Remember", published in 2003.



