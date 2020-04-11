|
|
On March 24, 2020, beloved husband, father, brother, and son, died at age 64 in Roseburg, OR, where he last resided. Paul grew up in Palos Verdes, CA. He was proud of earning his contractor's license in plumbing and loved his job. He was a longtime L.A. Kings fan. He had a gentle sense of humor, loved music, and was talented in drawing and painting. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Ronald and Carol Carlson. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Mary Hart; his son, Michael; his siblings Christine Peterson, Douglas Carlson, Kevin Carlson, Cathleen Smith, Karen Carlson, Scott Carlson, and Colleen Boynton. He is deeply missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 11, 2020